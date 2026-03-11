Paramedic convicted of sexual battery now faces trial for voyeurism charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Flagler County paramedic found guilty of sexually battering a patient in the back of his ambulance is facing more charges in Volusia County.

James Melady will be in court for a video voyeurism case involving his ex-girlfriend and her children Thursday.

One of his charges has been upgraded from a 3rd degree to a 2nd degree felony, meaning he could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

Melady is already serving a prison sentence for his sexual battery case in Flagler County.

Volusia County investigators say in 2023, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and set up cameras in her bedroom, television, and bathroom. They found video evidence showing Melady’s ex and her children, who are minors, dressing and undressing.

The recordings also show Melady setting up the camera and using his cellphone to live stream the feed.

Melady’s charges in Volusia county include burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, video voyeurism and criminal mischief.

Melady will be in court at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach at 1:30.

He will have to decide whether to enter an open plea or have the case go to trial. If he chooses trial, that should happen sometime in the next month.

