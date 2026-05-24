Parrish Health Care to reopen in phases after repairs

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Parrish Health Care announced its building is safe to reoccupy after its landlord completed necessary repairs. The facility will reopen in phases, with the first services resuming on May 26, 2026.

The phased reopening schedule follows the completion of all required repairs, ensuring the entire building is safe for patients and staff. Patients can expect no disruptions to their care, and existing phone numbers and patient portal access will remain unchanged.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Diagnostic Imaging (1st Floor)

Laboratory Services (1st Floor)

Cardiology (moving from 1st Floor to 2nd Floor)

Mahmoud Barbarawi, MD



Andre Gabriel, MD, RPVI, FACC

Gastroenterology (3rd Floor):

Rahul Chaudhari, MD



Tera Foust, APRN, MSN

Urology (3rd Floor):

Mark Swierzewski, MD



Yash Sachdev, MD

Monday, June 1, 2026

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (1st Floor). Note: The following providers will see patients at both the Titus Landing and Port St. John Parrish Healthcare Center locations. When scheduling an appointment, please specify your preferred location.

Anthony Allotta, DO



David Schafer, MD



Matthew Musto, DO



Erik Swanson, FNP-C, RN-BSN

Behavioral Health (2nd Floor):

Johari Faison, APRN, PMHNP-BC

Monday, June 15, 2026

Primary Care/Family Practice (2nd Floor):

Paul Bucolo, MD



Paul Wong, MD



Andreanna Leggett, APRN



Julia Haupt, APRN



Rebecca Fagan, APRN



Zarina Joaquin Quintinita, APRN

Patients are encouraged to review their electronic appointment reminders to confirm the location of their scheduled visits. Those with appointments impacted by the reopening timeline may also receive direct communication from their provider’s office regarding updates or changes. For questions or to schedule a new appointment, patients can call the Contact Center at (321) 268-6868.

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