  • UPDATE: Man arrested attempting to breach security at Orlando International Airport, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:
      ORLANDO, Fla. -
    • 2:20 P.M. Update:

    Airport officials said delays continue as TSA workers resume screening passengers. 

    Passengers are being advised to arrive early for afternoon flights.

    Related Headlines

     

    • 2:10 P.M. Update:

    Orlando police confirmed a man attempted to enter a checkpoint area and was later arrested.

    Officers said the man reached into his pockets during the arrest which caused a panic after someone yelled that he had a gun.

    Officers have not said if any weapons were found but said there is no current threat to the airport.

     

    • 1:50 P.M. Update:

    Orlando police said a subject has been arrested after an attempted security breach at Orlando International Airport on Saturday.

    The airport said security screening and shuttle services have resumed.

     

    • 1:40 P.M. Update:

    WFTV reporter Michael Lopardi sees long line for gates 1-59 stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court.

     

    • 1:05 P.M. Breaking Report:

    A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.

    The incident caused a security scare at around noon Saturday.

    This attempted breach comes two weeks after a TSA worker died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport.

    Airport officials said the incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Law enforcement sources said the suspect was taken down with a taser.

    Officials said the screening process was paused and will resume.

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes in.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories