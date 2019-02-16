0 UPDATE: Man arrested attempting to breach security at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - 2:20 P.M. Update:

Airport officials said delays continue as TSA workers resume screening passengers.

Passengers are being advised to arrive early for afternoon flights.

Update: The West Checkpoint is fully operational but delays continue as the TSA works to safely and efficiently screen passengers. Please arrive early to the airport if you have a scheduled flight this afternoon and check with your airline for flight status updates. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

2:10 P.M. Update:

Orlando police confirmed a man attempted to enter a checkpoint area and was later arrested.

Officers said the man reached into his pockets during the arrest which caused a panic after someone yelled that he had a gun.

Officers have not said if any weapons were found but said there is no current threat to the airport.

There is no current threat to the Orlando International Airport. As always, we ask for your patience with @MCO and @TSA personnel as they work to resume normal airport operations. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019

At 12:12 pm, a male attempted to enter the west checkpoint area of the airport. While attempting to arrest the subject, he reached into his pocket. Unknown persons at the screening area yelled the subject had a gun, which caused panic in the screening area. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019

1:50 P.M. Update:

Orlando police said a subject has been arrested after an attempted security breach at Orlando International Airport on Saturday.

The airport said security screening and shuttle services have resumed.

In regards to the incident at the Orlando International Airport @MCO, all reports on an active shooter or a subject with a gun are FALSE. Incident is contained and subject has been arrested. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 16, 2019

Update: Screening has resumed at the West Checkpoint (gates 1-59). APM shuttle service has resumed between the terminal and the airsides. Thank you for your patience and delays continue as we work toward resume normal operations. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

1:40 P.M. Update:

WFTV reporter Michael Lopardi sees long line for gates 1-59 stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court.

Long line for gates 1-59 at Orlando International Airport right now. The line stretches all the way down the corridor past the food court #WFTV pic.twitter.com/lhdCFIWwR8 — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 16, 2019

1:05 P.M. Breaking Report:

A passenger attempted to breach security at a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.

The incident caused a security scare at around noon Saturday.

This attempted breach comes two weeks after a TSA worker died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport.

Airport officials said the incident occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect was taken down with a taser.

Officials said the screening process was paused and will resume.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information comes in.

We are currently investigating an incident that has occurred at the checkpoint for gates 1-59 which paused security screening for a time. Screening is in the process of being resumed. We will post updates as needed. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 16, 2019

