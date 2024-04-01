Passenger seriously injured after being ejected in three-vehicle crash on I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger in an SUV was ejected from their vehicle in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Kissimmee on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to troopers the crash happened around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 61 in Osceola County.

A Chrysler minivan and a Nissan Maxima were traveling east on I-4, approaching mile marker 61 in the outside lane. The minivan was in front of the sedan according to the crash report.

At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on I-4, approaching mile marker 61 in the center lane.

Troopers said the driver of the Maxima switched lanes from the outside to the center into the direct path of the Wrangler.

Read: Oviedo: woman injured in shooting, suspect surrenders after standoff according to police

As a result, the left side of the Maxima crashed into the right side of the Wrangler.

The crash caused the Wrangler to rotate into the outside lane. The SUV then crashed into the left side of the minivan, causing the Wrangler to overturn.

The driver of the Maxima, identified as a 23-year-old man from Davenport was not injured and remained on the scene.

The driver of the Wrangler, identified as a 37-year-old woman from Lakeland and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Florida Supreme Court to decide Monday whether abortion, recreational marijuana will be on ballot

According to the report, a rear passenger in the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the minivan, identified as a 34-year-old man from Haines City was uninjured and remained on-scene.

A roadblock in the area was cleared at 3:58 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Read: SunRail transition vote sets stage for Sunshine Corridor expansion talks

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group