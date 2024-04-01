Oviedo: woman injured in shooting, suspect surrenders after standoff according to police

OVIEDO, Fla. — A suspect only identified as a man is in custody after injuring a woman in a shooting and surrendering after a standoff according to Oviedo police.

Police said they responded to the Town Center Apartments located at 430 Fontana Circle just before 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been shot twice.

According to police, the suspect would not come out of the apartment where the shooting took place.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office SWAT negotiation team was called out and just after 6:30 p.m., the male surrendered himself into police custody.

The woman was later taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect was transported to the Seminole County Jail, according to police.

