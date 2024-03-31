SunRail transition vote sets stage for Sunshine Corridor expansion talks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A vote by the governing board of SunRail has set the stage for discussions on a proposed shared corridor with Brightline.

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission — made up of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties, as well as the city of Orlando — unanimously approved the phased transition of the commuter rail system to the local government partners from the Florida Department of Transportation during a March 28 meeting.

Read: ZooTampa welcomes endangered baby calf

The local governments would take over funding the rail system by the end of 2024, with operating and capital costs capped at $63 million for the first year. Within three years, the governing board will take over running the commuter rail system’s operations from FDOT.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

FDOT shares plan to hand over financial responsibility of SunRail The Florida Department of Transportation will hand over financial responsibility of SunRail to Orlando and the counties the train line runs through on Jan. 1. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group