Person dies after crashing dirt bike into dump truck in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A person died Tuesday afternoon after crashing a dirt bike into the back of a dump truck, the Titusville Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 2 p.m. to the crash near Old Dixie Highway and Georgia Avenue.

Investigators said the person riding the dirt bike crashed into a city of Titusville solid waste dump truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

See a map of the scene below:

