Skiplagging: Risky move used by some flyers to save money can get them into hot water with airline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flights are so expensive right now that many people will do pretty much anything to save some cash.

However, some travelers are going to new extremes.

One of the trends on the rise is called “skiplagging.”

The move basics involve booking a cheaper ticket that has a layover in the city you actually want to visit.

For example, if a traveler wanted to go from Washington D.C. to Chicago, instead of buying a pricey direct ticket, they could opt for a less expensive flight to Houston with a connection in Chicago. Then hop off during the layover in Chicago.

While it’s not illegal it can however get you in hot water with your airline.

“They can ban you from flying on their carrier,” said Kathleen Bangs with Flightaware. “They can let’s say for example, you have a frequent flyer account with them, they could purge all of those miles.”

If you get caught skiplagging, flight experts say airlines can also charge you what it would have cost to purchase a regular ticket.

