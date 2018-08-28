Person of interest sought after woman found dead in Port Orange home, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A woman was found dead inside a Port Orange home Monday night, police said.
Related Headlines
The woman was found inside a home on Hatteras Drive at about 9 p.m. Police said the woman was a victim of a homicide, and that she didn’t live in the home.
Investigators said they are searching for Thomas C. McMullen, who is a person of interest in the case.
McMullen, 37, is described as Caucasian, weighing 180 lbs, with hazel-brown eyes and 5 feet 11 inches tall.
“Thomas McMullen is possibly driving a 1998 Buick Regal, maroon in color, four doors, with extensive damage on the driver side, bearing Florida tag: M534QE,” a news release said. “It is unknown if Thomas McMullen is armed at this time or a threat to others.”
Police said the victim and McMullen knew each other.
The name of the victim has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}