Person taken to hospital with burns after fire engulfs mobile home in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being burned in a mobile home fire, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called shortly before noon to the fire on Mediterranean Rd near Hoffner Avenue an South Goldenrod Road.

They said half of the trailer was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Firefighters immediately started trying to put out the fire.

They said one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

The fire has been put out.

See a map of the scene below:

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. https://t.co/RjelFbSaZg — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 6, 2024

