Local

Person taken to hospital with burns after fire engulfs mobile home in Orange County

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

One person has been injured in a mobile house fire

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being burned in a mobile home fire, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Firefighters were called shortly before noon to the fire on Mediterranean Rd near Hoffner Avenue an South Goldenrod Road.

They said half of the trailer was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Read: Madeline Soto: Story Jennifer Soto gave law enforcement doesn’t line up with what investigators know

Image 1 of 15

One person has been injured in a mobile house fire

Firefighters immediately started trying to put out the fire.

They said one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

Read: 2 die after motorcycle collides with SUV in Deltona, deputies say

The fire has been put out.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read