2 die after motorcycle collides with SUV in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Another investigation is underway involving a deadly motorcycle crash in Volusia County.

Two people on a motorcycle died after colliding with an SUV along Normandy Boulevard in Deltona Tuesday night, according to Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Sullivan Street just after 6 p.m.

On scene, they determined that a Yamaha sport bike, headed south on Normandy Boulevard, crashed into the front end of the Mazda SUV whose driver was attempting to turn left onto Sullivan Street.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at “an extremely high rate of speed” when the crash happened.

They said based on a nearby surveillance camera that captured the collision, it appeared the motorcycle was moving in excess of 80 mph at the time.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the bike and died at the crash site, despite witnesses’ efforts to save them, deputies said.

The driver of motorcycle has been identified as Joshua Cirino, 26, of Deltona; investigators have not yet released the name of the woman who was riding as his passenger.

VSO investigators said two people in the SUV went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

