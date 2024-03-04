FHP: 2 motorcyclists die in unrelated weekend crashes in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said two people riding on motorcycles died in separate crashes over the weekend in Volusia County.

On Saturday shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at State Road 11 and Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand.

Investigators said that’s where a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Subaru Forester SUV.

FHP said a woman, 39, who was a passenger on the bike, died at the crash site; the man driving the motorcycle, also 39, was seriously hurt.

Troopers said both lived in Palm Coast.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on High Bridge Road, east of Walter Boardman Lane near Flagler Beach.

They determined that a man operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound, when he ran off the right side of the roadway and then overcorrected upon trying to reenter High Bridge Road.

Investigators said the man, 66, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania was thrown from his bike and killed.

FHP did not release the names of those involved in either crash, nor did they indicate if the crashes were related to Daytona Bike Week, which began Friday and runs through March 10.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

