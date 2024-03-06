Deltona neighborhood floods after hit-and-run driver strikes hydrant, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. — A vehicle crash caused street flooding Wednesday morning inside a Deltona neighborhood.

Water was seen gushing from the crash site when Channel 9 arrived around 4 a.m.

The crash happened at Elwood Street and North Normandy Boulevard.

Volusia County officials told Channel 9 that a driver struck a hydrant and power pole at the intersection and fled the scene on foot.

The crash has the intersection closed as crews work to secure the power lines that could have been damaged.

Utility crews were able to shut off the water to the hydrant around 4:45 a.m.

It appears that two homes in the area may have some water damage due to flooding.

