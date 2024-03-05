Flooding to streets, home after truck hits fire hydrant in Orlando neighborhood, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Conway residents woke up to a mess in their neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Update: 7:45 a.m.

Troopers say a pickup truck crashed into and dislodged a fire hydrant just before 2:30 a.m. along East Michigan Street.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound near Conway Gardens Road when he ran off the roadway and hit the hydrant, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, 33, of Orlando, was not hurt and stayed on scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Meantime, OUC said its crews remain on scene to make repairs.

Those repairs are expected to be completed later this afternoon, OUC said.

East Michigan Ave. remain closed between Conway Gardens Road and Bass Lake Boulevard.

OUC has issued a precautionary boil water alert for two homes impacted by the incident.

Original Story:

Some Conway residents are waking up to a mess in their neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Utility crews are at an apparent water main break along East Michigan Street near Conway Gardens Road.

Channel 9 arrived around 4 a.m. and saw at least one block of East Michigan Street covered in water.

READ: Fight turns deadly, police investigate fatal shooting in Orlando

Broken fire hydrant in Orlando East Michigan Street and Conway Gardens Road.

It’s not clear what led to the flooding, but Orange County Fire Rescue and Orlando Utilities Commission are both at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol noted a crash at that intersection around 2:30 a.m. on its website.

#BreakingNews a water main break is flooding streets in the Conway area. @OUCreliableone @OCFireRescue and @OrangeCoSheriff are at the corner of Michigan St and Conway Gardens rd. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/gX86weXjTD — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 5, 2024

Reporter Q McCray talked to a resident along nearby Bass Lake Boulevard who said water entered his home.

Channel 9 has reached out to officials from OCFR, OUC and FHP for more details.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Conway neighborhood flooding Officials said a truck struck a fire hydrant, causing flooding on streets and to at least one home.





READ: Central Florida Fairgrounds ups security after shooting death of Lake County teacher’s aide

You can watch his live reports and keep tabs on any impact on traffic on Eyewitness News This Morning.

Broken fire hydrant causes flooding East Michigan Street and Conway Gardens Road.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group