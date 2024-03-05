Fight turns deadly, police investigate fatal shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Orlando.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Pembrook Villas Circle around 3:45 p.m. in reference to a physical fight.

When the arrived, police located a man in his 30s, who had been shot.

Read: Central Florida Fairgrounds ups security after shooting death of Lake County teacher’s aide

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that “all parties involved in this incident are accounted for,” but have not released any other information at this time.

Read: Troopers release 2 videos of fatal hit-and-run crash near Kissimmee

WFTV will update this incident when more information is provided.

Read: Thousands of Supercross fans storm track at Daytona International Speedway

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group