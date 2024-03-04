Thousands of Supercross fans storm track at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona International Speedway is looking into an incident that led to thousands of Supercross fans storming the track this weekend.

One fan shared a cell phone video of the situation with Eyewitness News.

The Daytona International Speedway said it’s looking into the incident.

Eyewitness News also contacted the Daytona Beach Police Department who typically provides security and patrols for all bike week events and track events.

We asked if there were any injuries or arrests made as a result of the incident and a spokesperson with the department said they had no information.

