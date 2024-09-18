Peruvian restaurant to debut in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar, part of the Don Julio Restaurant Group portfolio, will open in Lake Mary in November, said Founder and CEO Florencio Rodriguez.

“We have people from Heathrow driving out to our Lake Nona restaurant, so we know people want it,” he said. “It’s a vibrant area with a growing demographic that appreciates quality Peruvian cuisine. The decision to open there aligns with our strategy to target areas with a promising customer base.”

Rodriguez said the restaurant will be about 3,000 square feet, with a big patio and about 185 seats indoors and out combined. Marianne Poltar of MLP Design LLC in Orlando is the interior designer on the project, and Shrey Patel of Outline Construction in Orlando is the builder.

Read: Kappy’s Subs announces reopening thanks to community support

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group