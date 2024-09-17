Kappy’s Subs announces reopening thanks to community support

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In an uplifting turn of events, Kappy’s Subs, recently announced its closure, has revealed plans to reopen its doors.

The announcement came through a social media post expressing appreciation towards the community’s overwhelming support.

Kappy’s Subs opened in 1967.

Read: ‘Forced to close’: Kappy’s Subs to close after almost 60 years of business

“We truly could not have saved Kappy’s without the love of our community,” the post read.

Foodies can mark their calendars for the reopening on Sept. 23.

The restaurant is located near North Maitland Avenue and East Sybelia Avenue.

