FHP: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV at Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orange County involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

It happened Thursday night at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sand Lake Road.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that the collision happened as the driver of a Toyota RAV4 tried to turn left from southbound Orange Avenue onto Sand Lake Road.

FHP said a Honda motorcycle, traveling northbound on Orange Avenue, struck the rear of the SUV just north of the intersection and the rider fell from his bike.

Witnesses told troopers that the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding at the time of the collision.

He died at Orlando Regional Medical Center, FHP said.

The agency did not release his name, but said he was 46, of Orlando.

Troopers said the SUV’s driver, 32, of Orlando, was not hurt and remained on scene after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group