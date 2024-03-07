PGA Tour stars set to shine at Bay Hill for Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of the world’s best golfers are getting ready to tee off in Central Florida.

They are here for one of the PGA Tour’s signature events.

The first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational kicks off Thursday at Bay Hill.

Read: Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

Golfers got in their final tune-ups in the pro-am on Wednesday.

The competition runs through Sunday.

Read: Magic rally from 21 down to win 119-109 as Wizards tie franchise record with 16th straight loss

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group