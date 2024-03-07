PGA Tour stars set to shine at Bay Hill for Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of the world’s best golfers are getting ready to tee off in Central Florida.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
They are here for one of the PGA Tour’s signature events.
The first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational kicks off Thursday at Bay Hill.
Read: Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix
Golfers got in their final tune-ups in the pro-am on Wednesday.
The competition runs through Sunday.
Read: Magic rally from 21 down to win 119-109 as Wizards tie franchise record with 16th straight loss
Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group