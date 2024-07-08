Pickleball Kingdom eyes Orlando for several clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Pickleball Kingdom, a Chandler, Arizona-based indoor pickleball facility operator, plans to open more locations in Central Florida.

Pickleball Kingdom Franchisees Sanjay Patel and Dhaval Patel said 25 new locations will open in Orlando and Ohio. The exact number for each location was not disclosed, but the release said “several” were headed to Orlando, with the “majority” slated for Ohio.

“Opening Pickleball Kingdom locations will allow us to provide unparalleled playing conditions year-round and foster a thriving pickleball community,” said Sanjay Patel, in a prepared statement.

