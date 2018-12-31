ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The pilot of a small plane said he crash landed into a marshy area of Orange County after spotting a deer on the runway of the Orlando Apopka Airport and aborting his landing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the Cessna 400 plane crashed about a mile west of the airport Sunday night. The pilot, identified only as a 61-year-old man, said he experienced mechanical difficulty as he tried to turn around after spotting the deer.
Deputies said the pilot was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Rescue crews said they had to plow through dense brush to reach the man.
