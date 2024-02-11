Point Orlando will be hosting a new event for Mardi Gras

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don’t miss a chance to celebrate Mardi Gras in Orlando.

Point Orlando is set to transform into a vibrant Mardi Gras celebration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Dubbed “Pardi Gras,” this event promises to transport attendees straight to the heart of New Orleans.

Announced in a news release, organizers emphasized that this event is tailor-made for adults seeking a night of uninhibited fun and revelry.

The party will happen on March 1st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will be at 9101 International Drive.

Pardi Perks

A live band with Zydeco tunes that’ll get your toes tappin’ to funky beats

The resident DJ will be mixin’ the hottest tracks to keep the Pardi going between sets.

Beads, beads, and more beads. Catch ‘em if you can.

Strike a pose in the photo booth with your crew and capture the memories of this epic night

Need something to garb? Deck out your own Mardi Gras-themed umbrella to get in the spirit!

Food and drink specials are available from all the bars and restaurants at The Pointe.

