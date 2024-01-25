Police: 2 charged with child neglect after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

BUNNELL, Fla. — Two people in Bunnell are facing child neglect charges.

Officers say they responded to a home on Monday after a child’s parents claimed their kid was hit by a car.

Police said they later determined that was not the case.

Investigators then searched Michelle Sofia and Willie London’s home, which they say was in “deplorable” condition.

Sofia and London were arrested and three kids were removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families.

