Police arrest man accused of flag theft at local veteran’s facility

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of taking an American flag from the Disabled American Veterans Titusville is in custody, the Titusville Police Department said.

Jonathan Wayne Smyth, 42, faces multiple charges, including mischief and burglary.

On Thursday, Titusville police officers were called to the veteran’s facility on North Singleton Avenue for a flag theft and vandalism.

Surveillance camera footage from the Titusville DAV chapter shows the man cutting the rope and walking away with the flag.

Titusville police said an outdoor grill was also damaged in the incident.

Investigators said initial evidence showed the suspect went to the DAV property after hours.

“We got great pictures and put it up on Facebook,” said Commander John Dunn with the DAV Titusville chapter. “And within an hour, we had six different people tell us what his name was.”

Police were able to find Smyth on Friday.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is held without bond.

