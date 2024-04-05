Mount Dora veteran exposed to toxic chemicals in Guam fighting for VA compensation

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Mount Dora Marine Corps veteran who helped thousands qualify for VA benefits via the PACT ACT can’t access the same benefits he fought for.

Brian Moyer is the founder of Agent Orange Survivors of Guam.

He was based in Guam from 1974 through 1976 and is one of 2.8 million veterans who served overseas and was exposed to Agent Orange.

The toxic herbicide was used by the U.S. military to control vegetation during the Vietnam War.

Moyer recalls the herbicide getting sprayed in the field where he trained as a member of Marine Detachment USS Proteus AS-19.

“We’re sweating like crazy. And we’re laying in the stuff. So, we had to be absorbing this stuff,” said Moyer.

Moyer was instrumental in making sure veterans based in Guam and exposed to Agent Orange got compensated via the PACT act.

The historic law helped expand benefits to Vets suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions.

Moyer testified in congress and helped ensure veterans serving in Guam were included. He even flew out to the U.S. territory to prove to the EPA that soil was contaminated by Agent Orange.

Despite helping to expand benefits to thousands, his own claims have been stuck.

Moyer filed his compensation claim in 2017, but 7 years later his case is still being appealed.

Then last month, Moyer was diagnosed with Bladder cancer. It’s one of the presumptive conditions the military says is linked with Agent Orange Exposure.

He’s now working with Retired Navy Commander and the chairman of Military-Veterans Advocacy organization, attorney John Wells in hopes it will expedite a decision.

Wells Told Channel 9 that Moyer is not the only veteran who has waited years for benefits.

“We see it every day, every hour. And I can’t tell you the number of folks that have just actually given up,” said Wells, “We had a gentleman who served with Brian Moyer on Guam, who has been trying to get benefits for 46 years.”

Moyer hopes he won’t have to wait that long.

“Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, and us veterans that were there, we’re still fighting for justice. We’re still fighting to get our benefits. This is a travesty. Period,” said Moyer.

He is preparing for surgery later this month to remove the cancer growth in his bladder but is optimistic about treatment because the cancer is in an early stage.

In the meantime, Channel 9 reached out to the VA for comment.

While a spokesperson couldn’t comment on the specifics of Moyer’s case they said in a statement:

“We want every Veteran to get the benefits they deserve as quickly as possible. Additionally, even in cases where a Veteran is not eligible for disability compensation benefits, they may well be eligible for VA health care – and we want them to apply today at VA.gov/PACT. We want every Veteran to get access to the world-class care and benefits they deserve, and we’ll stop at nothing to make that happen.”

The spokesperson added, while some claims take longer than others, the VA is receiving – and processing – Veteran benefits claims at the fastest rate in our nation’s history.

According to the spokesperson, in 2023, the VA processed an all-time record 1,981,854 Veteran and survivor claims, surpassing the previous all-time record by 15.9%.

The spokesperson also said they are also working faster to process appeals claims.

The spokesperson said the processing time varies based on the case and veteran.

According to the spokesperson, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals processed 103,245 Veteran appeals in 2023 which was also an all-time record.

