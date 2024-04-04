Hurricane season forecast preview

ORLANDO, Fla. — A return of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, which normally brings more favorable upper-level wind conditions over the Gulf & Caribbean for tropical systems to form.

Plus the continuation of record warm Atlantic waters are giving us the biggest seasonal forecast ever issued by Colorado State University.

CSU projects 23 named storms, 11 hurriances, and five major (category three or higher) storms.

On average during hurricane season there are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major storms.

Since 2016 Florida has had six named storms with four of them hitting the Central Florida area (2016: Matthew, 2017: Irma, 2019: Dorian, 2022: Ian/Nicole)

20224 Hurrican Season preview (WFTV)

The season starts on June 1st, but it’s not uncommon to have weaker pre-season systems in May, or even April.

