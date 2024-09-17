Local

Watch ‘Social Security’s Secret’ at 8 p.m. Friday on Channel 9

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Americans have been hit with huge bills because Social Security paid them too much -- then demanded back the money.

Cox Media Group’s team of a dozen investigative reporters worked together to expose a nationwide crisis and to reveal the staggering number of people affected.

Read: 9 Investigates team settles SSA overpayment notices for people across the country

