ORLANDO, Fla. — Americans have been hit with huge bills because Social Security paid them too much -- then demanded back the money.

Cox Media Group’s team of a dozen investigative reporters worked together to expose a nationwide crisis and to reveal the staggering number of people affected.

Watch “Social Security’s Secret” at 8 p.m. Friday on Channel 9.

Read: 9 Investigates team settles SSA overpayment notices for people across the country

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group