Former Marion County deputy accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend to death, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A former deputy in Marion County is accused of accidentally killing his girlfriend, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officials said former deputy Leslie Boileau was arrested after shooting his girlfriend to death.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the Highlands area in southeast Ocala.

Police said Boileau called 911 and told dispatchers that he accidentally shot his girlfriend.

First responders said when they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun in the victim’s lap and a rifle at the scene.

Boileau told police his girlfriend was shot while he and her were handling and dry-firing the firearms while cleaning them.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken. “The Ocala Police Department is working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Boileau was immediately terminated from his position. He had served as a deputy in Marion County for eight years.

Boileau was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends of the victim,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. “Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers do their job commendably every day. But unfortunately, the tragic actions of just one are felt through the entire law enforcement community. The Ocala Police Department has the support of my office as they continue to finish their investigation of this tragic incident.”

