Neighbors suspected suspicious behavior before Marion County sex crime arrest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents who live close to an Ocala man who was arrested for child sex crimes said for several months, they’ve noticed his questionable relationship with children.

Wednesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old Carl Lombardo at his Ocala home for several child sex crimes, including Human Trafficking of a Child for Commercial Sexual Activity, Interference with Child Custody, LEWD or Lascivious Molestation of a Victim less than 12 Years of Age, Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Victim between 12 and 16 Years of Age, Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition, and two counts each of Production of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

“We tried to be neighborly at first, then he just struck us as kind of strange,” said Richard Foster, neighbor.

Read: Former coach arrested for sex crimes involving children in Marion County, deputies say

Foster told WFTV Tonight that for months, he would see Lombardo hanging near the local ballpark and several children going in and out of his home.

“I just thought that that was really odd that you’re an older gentleman having kids from the neighborhood staying by your house at odd hours of the night,” said Foster.

Thursday, investigators said Lombardo molested two juvenile victims, exposed himself to the children, and photographed them inappropriately.

Deputies said Lombardo coached kids at the Boys and Girls Club,” where he met some of the children.

Read: Woman who plugged pipe, flooded neighborhood ordered to make repair in 10 days

“He went to the ballpark across the street a few times and then after going to the ballpark a few times, he started having young children popping up at his house,” said Foster.

WFTV Tonight has reached out to the Boys and Girls Club about the allegations but has not heard back.

Investigators said the investigation into Lombardo started after a mother called police to report that Lombardo refused to return a 15-year-old juvenile victim to his parents after a sleepover at his home.

Deputies said they were told Lombardo returned the juvenile’s siblings to their parents earlier in the day. When confronted about it the victim, Lombardo sent a video of the victim pretending to write a note to his parents requesting to stay with him. However, it was discovered that Lombardo coerced the victim to film the video, and it was clear that the child was emotional as Lombardo belittled him for hesitating.

Read: ‘Imagine what it could do to a human being’: Airbag blew a hole through a parked truck’s roof

Foster said during one incident, he saw a child trying to leave the home and witnessed Lombardo coach him back into the house.

Foster said he tried to get the boy’s attention to find out what was wrong before they went back into the home.

“I even caught one time, when one of the kids was leaving like he was upset something was going on and I was hoping that the kid would say something or make some kind of distinguish that he was in distress or something or whatever. But Lombardo’s back was turned so he couldn’t see my face and I was telling the kids you need to just go he’s crazy. But he got around the kid’s shoulder and coached him back into the house,” said Foster.

Lombardo was interviewed by investigators and during the interview, he provided contradicting statements about why the juveniles would disclose sexual abuse, the presence of child sex abuse material on his phones, and his claims that he was trying to “save” the children from abuse.

Lombardo also admitted he offered the children’s parents $5,000 each to keep them. Lombardo also confirmed that the images of child sex abuse material on his phone depicted one of the juvenile victims.

Detectives said they believe he may have victimized other children. Anyone with information about other potential victims is encouraged to contact Detective Osthed at (352) 351-4710.

Lombardo is currently in Marion County jail with no bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group