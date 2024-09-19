Former coach arrested for sex crimes involving children in Marion County, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a former Boys and Girls Club basketball team coach was arrested on Wednesday.

Carl Lombardo, 58, is accused of engaging in sexual activities with a child, human trafficking and producing child pornography.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report on Aug. 31 that Lomardo did not return a 15-year-old to their parents’ house after a sleepover at his home.

Deputies said Lombardo had filmed a video of the 15-year-old writing a note to his parents asking to stay with Lombardo, but they learned he had forced the child to do it.

The parents said they would call law enforcement for Lombardo holding their child, but Lombardo was not concerned due to his reputation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The child was returned, but through the investigation, detectives discovered that Lombardo had used his position in the Boys and Girls Club to get close to children and keep them at his home for multiple days.

Investigators said Lombardo would photograph and touch the children inappropriately.

Law enforcement searched Lombardo’s cell phones, where they found child sexual abuse material, including images of the suspect cuddling the children, according to a news release.

When Lombardo was arrested, deputies said he told a Marion County detective that he was trying to “save” the children from abuse and offered the children’s parents $5,000 each to keep them.

Lombardo was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on no bond.

Detectives believe that Lombardo could have victimized other children.

If anyone has any information about other potential victims, contact Detective Osthed at (352) 351-4710.

This is a developing story. WFTV has reached out to the Boys and Girls Club for a comment and is waiting to hear back.

