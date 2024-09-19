Miami-Dade officer who detained Dolphins Wide Reciever Tyreek Hill is identified

MIAMI, Fla. — The officer involved in detaining Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill has been identified.

Officer Daniel Torres was placed on leave after the bodycam video showed Hill being thrown to the ground after a traffic stop outside of Hard Rock Stadium.

An employee profile shows since 1996, Officer Torres has received multiple complaints, including several allegations of use of force.

Officer Torres also has received 29 commendations for things like dedication to duty, professionalism, and assistance to the public.

Hill has asked the Miami-Dade Police Department to remove Officer Torres from the force.

