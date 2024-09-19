Hit or miss? Tropical system in Caribbean could impact Florida next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance that could develop in the Caribbean this weekend.

The low-pressure area will gather south of Cuba before it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s difficult to predict where the system will eventually go because it hasn’t formed yet.

The European model brings the area into the Western Gulf.

The American model brings the area into the Central Gulf, then back toward the Panhandle of Florida.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the system and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

