Rain and storm chances continue Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see more scattered showers and storms on Thursday.

Our area will have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Most of the rain is forecast to be south of Orlando.

Before storms fire up in the afternoon, our area will see highs around 92 degrees.

Afternoon storm chances will stay around 40% to 30% for the rest of the week.

Central Florida’s coast will also see a high risk of rip currents.

