‘Access for All’: Orlando Museum of Art offers free admission Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art is offering a chance to experience its works and displays for free.

The museum is hosting its “Access for All” event on Thursday.

Admission will be free between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There will also be guided tours, live performances, and more.

Event organizers say it’s a great chance to experience art and all its wonder for free.

More information about the Orlando Museum of Art can be found here.

