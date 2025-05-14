Low-income seniors in Volusia County may apply for help with overdue emergency bills

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is offering low-income seniors some help dealing with past-due energy bills or shut-off notices.

The county’s federally funded Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program aims to prevent utility disconnection or other energy-related crises for eligible seniors. It offers financial aid to keep electricity, gas or propane services running during a home energy emergency.

Qualifying households must live in Volusia County and have at least one resident who is 60. They must provide a past due or shut-off notice from an energy provider.

Applicants cannot make more than the maximum incomes listed below.

One person: $30,588

Two people: $40,000

Three people: $49,411

Four people: $58,823

Five people: $68,234

Six people: $77,646

Seven people: $79,411

Eight people: $81,175

Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program funds can be used to maintain, restore energy or place deposits on new service. All financial assistance is provided directly to the energy company.

Households may apply at any Volusia County Community Assistance office or through a virtual phone appointment. For more information, call 386-736-5956.

