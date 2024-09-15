OMA’s ‘Festival of Trees’ returns Nov. 16

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art’s halls will be decked before you know it.

OMA’s beloved “Festival of Trees” returns in mid-November.

This year’s event, themed “Let the Joy of the Season Shine,” is slated for Nov. 16-24.

It’s the 38th year OMA has hosted the event, which is presented by Council of 101.

“We love bringing to life this annual tradition that not only brings joy to so many, but also raises money for the museum and educational efforts,” Allison Hudson, Council of 101 president said.

Over 50 designer-inspired decorated trees and wreaths be on display and all will be available for purchase.

Organizers said there will also be:

Artisanal gingerbread creations

Pop-up shops

Stunning holiday vignettes

Raffles for holiday-inspired tabletop displays

Festival of Trees’ special events will include a Breakfast with Santa, a Reindeer Romp party for kids, and a Silent Disco party.

An annual “Salute to Seniors” and a day to recognize active and retired military members are also planned.

OMA said events organized by Council of 101, like Festival of Trees, have raised nearly $15 million throughout the years.

“The work is all worth it, seeing the holiday spirit among guests as they visit the event,” Hudson said.

Tickets sales for Festival of Trees begin on Sept. 16.

For full details on hours and ticket options, click here.

