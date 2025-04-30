Windermere High School coach accused of attacking referee after game

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A high school basketball coach is facing a felony charge after an alleged post-game fight with a referee.

Winter Garden police said Alvin Pegues Jr. punched and scratched referee Elias Gonzalez after a game in February.

Pegues is the junior varsity basketball coach at Windermere High School.

Police said he was ejected earlier in the game but came back after the final buzzer and attacked the referee.

He’s now charged with aggravated battery on a sports official.

