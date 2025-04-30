Marion County siblings arrested after confrontations with school bus driver, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two adult siblings in Marion County were arrested after a wild series of run-ins with a school bus driver.

Deputies said Natasha Francois hopped on the bus in the morning and refused to leave during an argument.

Later that day, her brother Bryan followed the bus, confronted the driver, and threw a pair of brass knuckles through a window, officials said.

Both were arrested and face several charges.

