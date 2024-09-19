1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Seminole County apartment complex, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives say they are investigating a deadly shooting near Lake Mary.

It happened Wednesday night at the Sun Lake Apartments off Lake Emma Road.

Around 11:20 p.m. deputies responded to reports of gunfire on Sun Lake Circle, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

READ: Volusia deputies arrest 2 more students after online school shooting threat

Deputies arrived and found a man dead inside an apartment at the complex.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Deadly shooting investigation in Seminole County Deputies responded to an apartment complex near Lake Mary late Wednesday night.

SCSO told Channel 9 that investigators have a suspect in the case.

Officials said after their agency’s helicopter pilot spotted the suspect’s car in the area, deputies stopped him and took him into custody.

READ: Local surfer Jorge Alvarado passes away after a surfing accident in Daytona Beach Shores

Investigators said they believe the suspect and victim knew each another and added that the “incident is isolated and not random in nature.”

Channel 9′s Q McCray is near the deadly shooting scene and will have live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group