Volusia deputies arrest 2 more students after online school shooting threat

PIERSON, Fla. — Two students are accused of making a school shooting threat, Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Wednesday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old made the threat at Taylor High in Pierson.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the students posted the threat on Snapchat, a social media app.

“Of course it was a “joke.’” Chitwood said. “We will introduce you to these two in the very near future.”

This comes after Chitwood said deputies will continue to arrest and identify students who threaten schools.

Channel 9 spoke with Chitwood on Eyewitness News This Morning earlier Wednesday.

He told us that deputies in Volusia, Flagler, Putnam, and Saint John’s counties arrested someone threatening to shoot up a school.

Last Friday, Chitwood said he would pursue maximum charges for anyone who threatens a school, including parents.

Two more students are in custody following a school shooting threat. This time it’s a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old at Taylor High in Pierson. The threat was on Snapchat. Of course it was a “joke.” We will introduce you to these two in the very near future. @VolusiaSheriff — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 18, 2024

