Sheriff Chitwood says deputies will continue to arrest and identify students who threaten schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says more students are being arrested for threatening to shoot up their school.

Chitwood spoke with Channel 9 during Eyewitness News This Morning.

He told us that deputies in Volusia, Flagler, Putnam, and Saint John’s counties arrested someone threatening to shoot up a school.

Last Friday, Chitwood said he will pursue maximum charges for anyone who threatens a school including parents.

Chitwood told Channel 9 his stance was cited by the Uvalde Foundation For Kids.

“They would like it done nationwide,” Chitwood said. “They want them held accountable on a national level with their photos and their arrest records, the perp walk, and the parents.”

Chitwood told us he would pursue criminal or civil charges to get back investigation costs.

He says the parents of two Heritage Middle School students each owe $11,000 after they were accused of making threats to the school.

