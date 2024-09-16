Boy, 13, accused of making school shooting threat in Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department said a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for making a school shooting threat.

Investigators said a Cocoa Beach Police Department’s School Resource Officer became aware of an electronic threat.

Officers said they found the teen and removed them from class at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School.

Detectives said they examined the incident and confirmed the electronic threat and took the student into custody for electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Police said no further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement has determined there is no threat to the school or the public.

The police department said anyone with information is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.

