Pedestrian hit, killed in accident involving 2 vehicles in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a collision on May 4, 2025, at 9:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Ridgewood Avenue, the South Daytona Police Department reported.

The incident is believed to have also involved two motor vehicles.

Police say the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers stayed and are working with officers. The victim’s identity will not be released until the family is notified.

The South Daytona Police Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call (386) 322-3030.

More updates will follow as the investigation continues.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group