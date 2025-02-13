Lake Nona High School teacher arrested on multiple charges, community on alert for more victims

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Prosecutors fear there could be more victims in an active Orlando Police case against a Lake Nona High School math teacher who was also an assistant football coach.

Orlando police say they arrested 26-year-old Jarvis Ward on multiple charges including two counts of an Authority Figure Soliciting Sex Conduct with a Student, Promoting Sexual Performance of a Child, and Solicitation of Minor via Computer.

During Ward’s first appearance Wednesday, prosecutors said they worried about the community’s safety and told the judge the 16-year-old victim told police she thought there were other underage victims.

Read: School chartered bus catches fire on 5th grade field trip

According to prosecutors, Ward admitted to Orlando Police to viewing a video of a student performing oral sex on another student and to texting students from another school where he was a coach.

Prosecutors added that Ward was texting multiple female students and even asked for a video of the 16-year-old child victim in a sexual performance with another student.

Ward’s arrest sent shockwaves throughout the Lake Nona High School community, with students and parents expressing disgust at the allegations.

Read: Conflict of interest forces move of Volusia fatal dog attack investigation to Florida’s 18th Circuit

“We’re around these people every day. And it’s just not cool thinking the person teaching you, the person right close to you, could be doing bad things to the girl sitting next to you,” said one Lake Nona High School Senior.

On Wednesday, Ward’s attorney, Eben Self, denied the charges and entered a not guilty plea for Ward.

Self stated he did not believe there was “probable cause,” and asked the judge to consider that Ward is a married man and the father to a 3-month-old when setting bond.

Read: Young Inventor from Winter Park Wins International Competition with Groundbreaking Idea

The judge ultimately decided to hold Ward for a pre-trial detention hearing that was set for February 18th.

Meanwhile, Orange County Public Schools sent a statement to Channel 9 which stated that Ward was a probationary staff member who was hired as a teacher in December of 2024. According to a district spokesperson, he resigned and is no longer an OCPS employee.

The district sent the following email to parents:

“Lake Nona High School families, this is Principal Mrs. Nikki Campbell emailing you to make you aware that an employee at our school has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct were reported. The Office of Professional Standards immediately began an internal investigation. I can assure you that I take all allegations very seriously. Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this probationary staff member has resigned and is no longer employed by our school. Thank you for listening and for your continued support of Lake Nona High School.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group