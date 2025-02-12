School chartered bus catches fire on 5th grade field trip

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Students from Apolla Elementary School were in for a scare as they returned from their field trip.

They were returning from Patrick Space Force Base when the school-chartered bus caught fire on I-95

Brevard County Public Schools announced that all students made it safely off the bus and that no injuries were reported.

Regular school buses are en route to bring the children back safely to school.





