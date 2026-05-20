SeaWorld’s rescue teams surpass 43,000 animal saves milestone

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld says its rescue teams have now helped more than 43,000 injured, sick and orphaned animals.

The milestone rescue was an orphaned California sea lion pup found on the back stairs of a beach house in Carlsbad, California.

SeaWorld Rescue in San Diego said the nearly 1-year-old pup was dehydrated and underweight when she arrived at the rescue center. She is now receiving fluids and formula while learning to eat fish on her own.

SeaWorld rescue teams in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio operate 24/7 year-round.

In Florida alone, rescue teams have already helped 21 manatees, a baby dolphin, nearly 40 turtles and reptiles, and several birds in 2026.

SeaWorld Orlando operates one of only five critical care manatee centers in the U.S. and can care for up to 60 manatees at a time.

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