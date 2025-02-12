Young Inventor from Winter Park Wins International Competition with Groundbreaking Idea

WINTER PARK, Fla. — It was just another Wednesday morning in Winter Park—until a knock at the door turned it into something unforgettable.

For 12-year-old Arabella Romsa, that knock brought life-changing news: she’d won the USA grand prize in MED-EL ‘s IDEASforEARS international invention competition.

The contest, run by one of the world’s top hearing technology companies, challenges kids with hearing loss to develop creative solutions to everyday challenges.

So, what was Arabella’s big idea? She dreamed up a USB device that plugs right into a cochlear implant processor.

It records everything a teacher says during class; later, you can plug it into your computer to transcribe the notes. Simple, right?

But for students like Arabella who deal with hearing loss, this little gadget could make a huge difference. No more struggling to listen and take notes at the same time—it’s a game-changer.

The best part? Arabella had no idea she’d won until two representatives from MED-EL showed up at her house. They came bearing balloons, congratulations, and the kind of news that makes your jaw drop. Not only did Arabella win the top spot in the U.S., but she also gets an all-expenses-paid trip to Innsbruck, Austria, to meet other young inventors from around the world who took home prizes in their countries.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Arabella said, beaming from ear to ear. “I just wanted to help people like me, but I never thought my idea would actually win.”

Arabella’s invention stood out among 355 entries from 24 countries. She was the sole grand prize winner from the U.S., joining winners from places like Australia, Argentina, Peru, India, Indonesia, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and Greece. Talk about standing out on a global stage!

Here’s the thing about Arabella: her invention isn’t just clever—it’s personal. When she was born in December 2012, she seemed perfectly healthy. But when she failed her newborn hearing screening, further tests revealed some tough news: Arabella had severe-to-profound hearing loss. Arabella had surgery as an infant and spent years in therapy to get the most out of her implants.

Fast forward to today, and Arabella is thriving. She’s a sixth-grader at The Geneva School, rocking her classes while balancing passions like archery and aerial silks. But even though she’s doing amazing, she still faces hurdles—especially in the classroom, where listening takes extra energy. That’s exactly why she came up with her invention: to make life easier not just for herself, but for others facing similar challenges.

For Arabella’s parents, this win is proof of how far she’s come. “We’re so proud of her,” said Sarah Romsa. “She’s always been determined, and this just shows how much she’s capable of.”

Lauren Beatty, Consumer Engagement Manager at MED-EL , echoed that sentiment. “Arabella’s invention shows incredible empathy and problem-solving skills,” Beatty said. “It’s not just about helping herself—it’s about making life better for others with hearing loss.”

Now, Arabella’s headed to MED-EL ‘s headquarters in Innsbruck, Austria, where she’ll meet other young inventors from across the globe. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share her idea, learn from others, and soak in the experience of being recognized on an international level.

For now, Arabella’s basking in the joy of her hard-earned win. Her story reminds us all that no obstacle is too big when you’ve got determination, creativity, and a heart full of hope. And who knows? Maybe her USB device will inspire even more ideas to help people with hearing loss in the future.

