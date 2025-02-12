Childcare chain The Learning Experience plans major Central Florida expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A national daycare chain is making a big investment in metro Orlando.

Deerfield Beach-based The Learning Experience recently announced it plans to open 10 new locations in Central Florida over the next three years. They are:

in St. Cloud, at 4930 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., in March 2025

in Longwood, at 387 Wekiva Springs Road, in Q2 2025

in Clermont, at 3444 S. U.S. Hwy. 27, in Q3 2025

in Palm Coast, at 19 Market Ave., in Q4 2025

in Davenport, at 6215 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 N., in Q4 2025

in Sanford, at 3284 W. 1st St., in Q1 2026

in Clermont, at U.S. Highway 27 and Golden Eagle Boulevard, in Q3 2026

in Minneola, at 18130 U.S. Hwy. 27, in Q3 2026

in Casselberry, at 1533 Seminola Blvd., in Q3 2026

in Winter Springs, near Michael Blake Boulevard, in Q3 2027

