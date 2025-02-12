Childcare chain The Learning Experience plans major Central Florida expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
A national daycare chain is making a big investment in metro Orlando.
Deerfield Beach-based The Learning Experience recently announced it plans to open 10 new locations in Central Florida over the next three years. They are:
- in St. Cloud, at 4930 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., in March 2025
- in Longwood, at 387 Wekiva Springs Road, in Q2 2025
- in Clermont, at 3444 S. U.S. Hwy. 27, in Q3 2025
- in Palm Coast, at 19 Market Ave., in Q4 2025
- in Davenport, at 6215 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 N., in Q4 2025
- in Sanford, at 3284 W. 1st St., in Q1 2026
- in Clermont, at U.S. Highway 27 and Golden Eagle Boulevard, in Q3 2026
- in Minneola, at 18130 U.S. Hwy. 27, in Q3 2026
- in Casselberry, at 1533 Seminola Blvd., in Q3 2026
- in Winter Springs, near Michael Blake Boulevard, in Q3 2027
