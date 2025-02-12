Walt Disney World to expand manatee critical care facility at EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is making changes at EPCOT to help Florida’s manatee population.

“The Seas with Nemo and Friends” has been used as a long-term permanent manatee care facility for years.

Now, it will also be used for short-term, critical care.

Read: Disney to close ‘A Bugs Life’ show at Animal Kingdom

That means the focus will be on rescuing injured manatees, providing them with care, and releasing them back into the wild.

Disney says its facility is equipped with specialized features to aid in the rehabilitation process.

Read: Interstate 4 construction to ramp up near Disney

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group